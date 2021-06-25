Alexandria Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,960 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Brixmor Property Group worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 442,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $5,861,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

BRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.79.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. 49,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,947,765.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $1,174,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

