Alexandria Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alexandria Capital LLC lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 0.9% of Alexandria Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $468.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $343.19 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

