Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 8,873 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 57,865 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $930,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.25. 5,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,207. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

