Alexandria Capital LLC Buys 2,811 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $8,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.31. 917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,935. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.04. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $208.96 and a 12 month high of $272.71.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

