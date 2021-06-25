Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $101.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Albany International stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.46. Albany International has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 541,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

