Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AKRO. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $28.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23. Akero Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.16. The firm has a market cap of $990.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $87,831.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

