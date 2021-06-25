Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.89. Approximately 65,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,074,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AKBA shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. Analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,340,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,752 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after purchasing an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 684,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

