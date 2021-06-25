Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $518.73 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will report sales of $518.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $506.06 million to $531.39 million. Air Lease reported sales of $521.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share.

AL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $44.40. The company had a trading volume of 12,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,247. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.21. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 7,032.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,887,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,559,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,077,000 after buying an additional 637,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Air Lease by 34.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,120,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,897,000 after buying an additional 545,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 135.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,360,000 after buying an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

