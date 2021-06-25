AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. AIkido Pharma shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 2,885,100 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.56.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIKI. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,559 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 346,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 261,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in AIkido Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AIkido Pharma by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 476,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. Its pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

