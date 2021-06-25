AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Trading 2.1% Higher

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) shares traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.26 and last traded at $49.82. 215,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 256,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

About AIA Group (OTCMKTS:AAGIY)

AIA Group Limited provides insurance products and services. The company offers life, medical, accident protection, critical illness protection, and disability protection insurance products, as well as savings plans for individuals; and employee benefit, credit insurance, retirement, and regional solutions for businesses.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.