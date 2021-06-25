Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agree Realty will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.