Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.32.
Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.43. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,230,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,879 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 45.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,269,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,441,000 after purchasing an additional 218,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 25.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.