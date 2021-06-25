Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a PE ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.