AGAr Trading Up 9.5% Over Last Week (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. In the last seven days, AGAr has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. AGAr has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $339.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AGAr coin can now be purchased for $245.24 or 0.00701946 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002863 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00046194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00099657 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00162292 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,991.90 or 1.00155694 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

