Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $577.82 Million

Brokerages expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report sales of $577.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $580.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $575.00 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $471.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $559.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE AMG traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.03. 188,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.81. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $62.19 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

