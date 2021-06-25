Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AEMD shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

