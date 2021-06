Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $5.33 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.85.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on AEMD. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Aethlon Medical from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.