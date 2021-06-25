Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,316.93. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,630.08 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

