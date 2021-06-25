Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Takes $374,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2,433.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of SunPower in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 32.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.97. 62,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,137,715. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 11,116 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $256,668.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,183.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 3,832 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $128,985.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,106 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,812 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

