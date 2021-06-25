Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,484 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of PB stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.83. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $83.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $288.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

