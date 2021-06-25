Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 57,846 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 57,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.23% of Montrose Environmental Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MEG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 84,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 107.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 197,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 72,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $3,161,265.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,728,674.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,787 shares of company stock valued at $12,459,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MEG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

NYSE MEG traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.82. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $59.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.17.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 17.90%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

