Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys Shares of 18,308 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 9.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.79. 28 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,576. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

