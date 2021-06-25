Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $96.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.74.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

