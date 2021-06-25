Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $96.74 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.74.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Summit Insights cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
