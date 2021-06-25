Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $285.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.00 million and the highest is $286.19 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $259.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.31 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 17.23%.

NYSE ATGE remained flat at $$36.88 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,660. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.18. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,510,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.04 per share, with a total value of $245,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,328. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,454,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

