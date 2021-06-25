Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-3.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.83 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $580.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. Adobe has a 12-month low of $416.03 and a 12-month high of $580.97. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adobe stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 443 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

