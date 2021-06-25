Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,514 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,854 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 175,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $83,303,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $580.00. 38,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $512.32. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.03 and a 1-year high of $580.97. The company has a market capitalization of $277.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,361 shares of company stock valued at $14,625,056. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

