Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Up 9.1%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.21. 15,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,000,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $665.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.84.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.