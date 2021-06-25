Adam M. Kriger Sells 165,200 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Adam M. Kriger sold 165,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total value of $3,589,796.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. No Street GP LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $11,635,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,394,000 after buying an additional 36,657 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 568.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 328,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 279,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at $10,407,000. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

