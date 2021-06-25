AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Price Target Cut to C$20.00

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

AT has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$34.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on AcuityAds from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th.

AT stock opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.00. AcuityAds has a 12-month low of C$1.06 and a 12-month high of C$33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.63, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$802.03 million and a P/E ratio of 140.00.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$27.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.50 million. Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

