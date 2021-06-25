Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $175.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.63.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

AYI traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,346. Acuity Brands has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

