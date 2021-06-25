Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.19.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.