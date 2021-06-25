Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $92.51 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.