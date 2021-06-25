Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $156.41

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 156.41 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 175 ($2.29). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 172 ($2.25), with a volume of 494,115 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £334.60 million and a P/E ratio of 72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 157.10.

In other Accsys Technologies news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 76,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18), for a total transaction of £127,850.19 ($167,037.09).

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

