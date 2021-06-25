ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.25 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.47 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 2.22.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $410.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 696,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 321,965 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 838,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after buying an additional 171,519 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 108,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 28,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

