Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.71-8.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.52. Accenture also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.710-8.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $3.10 on Friday, hitting $294.66. 4,233,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,598. Accenture has a 12 month low of $210.15 and a 12 month high of $297.80. The company has a market capitalization of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.37, for a total transaction of $1,288,665.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,139 shares in the company, valued at $5,767,205.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

