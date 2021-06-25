Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $294.78. The company had a trading volume of 111,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,512. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.09. Accenture has a one year low of $210.15 and a one year high of $297.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.50.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

