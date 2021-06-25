Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $297.95 and last traded at $293.04, with a volume of 24385 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $285.70.

The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share.

Get Accenture alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.09. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.