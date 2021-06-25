Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,174 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWFG opened at $27.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $221.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $30.00.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.67%.

BWFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

