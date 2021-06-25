Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in MYR Group by 217.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in MYR Group by 132.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 1,234.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $87.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.21 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,071.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock worth $3,940,583. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.