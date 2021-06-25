Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,975 Shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,899 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetSol Technologies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NetSol Technologies by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,360 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,049 shares during the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NetSol Technologies stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.93.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Najeeb Ghauri purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 794,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,383.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

