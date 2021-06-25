Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,946 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 282.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 45,860.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 179,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 380,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $719,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $20.16 and a one year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,325,479.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.