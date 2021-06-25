Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $182.89 on Friday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $186.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.16.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($6.94) EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently -21.98%.

In other news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $57,684.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,014.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 over the last three months. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

