Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $331,000 Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,583,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,536,000 after purchasing an additional 653,596 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

CNTY opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.67 million, a P/E ratio of -105.77 and a beta of 3.14.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CNTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Century Casinos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

