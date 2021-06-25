ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAVMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.56. 13,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,810. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.95. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

