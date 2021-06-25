ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABM. Zacks Investment Research lowered ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of ABM Industries stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $55.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

