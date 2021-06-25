A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s (AMKBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $15.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

