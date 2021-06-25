99,900 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Gemsstock Limited

Gemsstock Limited purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,200,000. Enphase Energy makes up about 9.0% of Gemsstock Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gemsstock Limited owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ENPH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock valued at $30,019,363 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy stock traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $176.11. 120,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,698. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.47. The firm has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 275.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.20. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

