888 (LON:888) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 354.38 ($4.63).

888 opened at GBX 387.80 ($5.07) on Thursday. 888 has a 52-week low of GBX 162.27 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 175.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.21.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn purchased 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, for a total transaction of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

