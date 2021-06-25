878 Shares in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Acquired by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 878 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 11.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Maximus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 329,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Maximus by 250.9% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMS. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of MMS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $92.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,454. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.60.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,200. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

