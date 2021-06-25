$861.89 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post sales of $861.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MTD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,355.41. 114,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,357. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $763.98 and a 52 week high of $1,385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,297.52.
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.
