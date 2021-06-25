$861.89 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to post sales of $861.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $825.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $881.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International reported sales of $690.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,714,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,355.41. 114,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,357. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $763.98 and a 52 week high of $1,385.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,297.52.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

