$857.37 Million in Sales Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report sales of $857.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $886.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $811.00 million. Abercrombie & Fitch reported sales of $698.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year sales of $3.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.29) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $9,192,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 108,956 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 38,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,036 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. 2,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,637. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.91. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

